PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($16.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,452.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,458.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £593.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35.

PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

