Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.20

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $154,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

