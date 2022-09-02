Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE MNRL opened at $28.26 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

