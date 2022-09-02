Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,000 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $6.90 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

