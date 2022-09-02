Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,262 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 79.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Busey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Profile



First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

