Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,612 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.