Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 98,199 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 97.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $53,033. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

