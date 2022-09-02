Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

