ProShare Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 782,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.48 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.