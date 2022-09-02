ProShare Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $39,398,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $17,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 924,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 739,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

SHO stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

