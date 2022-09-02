ProShare Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Otter Tail by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

