ProShare Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SPX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

