ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE:EVH opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

