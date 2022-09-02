ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 728,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,229 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

