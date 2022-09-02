ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.