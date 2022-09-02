ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $19.90 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

