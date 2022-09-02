ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

