ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,186 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

