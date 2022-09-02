ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.27. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

