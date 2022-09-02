ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.71 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $696.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

