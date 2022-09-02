ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $163.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

