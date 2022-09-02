ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

NYSE:CW opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

