ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after buying an additional 184,557 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after buying an additional 187,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 278,913 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $83.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

