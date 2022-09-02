ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,667 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 59.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 307,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.