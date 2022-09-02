ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,522,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 403,269 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.6 %

AIMC stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.