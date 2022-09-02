ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.