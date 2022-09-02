Prudent Investors Network Buys 260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prudent Investors Network raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

