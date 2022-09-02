PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

