Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

