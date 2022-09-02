Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

