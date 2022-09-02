Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

