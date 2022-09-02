Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 207,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pure Storage by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 129.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pure Storage by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pure Storage by 14.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

