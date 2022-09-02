Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.