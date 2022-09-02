Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,350 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

