Raymond James & Associates Acquires 21,942 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

