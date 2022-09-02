Raymond James & Associates Acquires 37,603 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cameco were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,033,000 after acquiring an additional 191,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

