Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elastic were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.