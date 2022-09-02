Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,224,000 after purchasing an additional 296,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.02 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

