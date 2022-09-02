Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 340,652 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BKR opened at $24.60 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

