Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $574,000.

MLN opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $21.82.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

