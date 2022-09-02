Raymond James & Associates Buys 35,238 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nCino were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $34,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $11,241,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

