Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,479 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.