Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albany International were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE AIN opened at $86.76 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $97.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

