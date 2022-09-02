Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $79.04 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

