Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

