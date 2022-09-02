Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitable were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,531,000 after buying an additional 464,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,425,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.