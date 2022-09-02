Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

NYSE POR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

