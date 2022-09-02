Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

