Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $37.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

