Raymond James & Associates Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

NYSE:BMO opened at $92.18 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

